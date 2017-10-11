Most cancer drugs approved without evidence of survival, says study

A study has revealed that a majority of cancer drugs approved in Europe between 2009 and 2013 entered the market without clear evidence that they improved survival or quality of life for patients.

The study has revealed that a majority of cancer drugs approved in Europe between 2009 and 2013 entered the market without clear evidence that they improved survival or quality of life for patients. Ironically, even where drugs did show survival gains, those were often marginal, it added.

Indian pharma industry on growth path

Recent research shows that both Chinese and Indian drug markets are growing at an average 12% annually whereas markets in leading western countries are growing at a single digit rate.

USFDA awards 15 new clinical trial research grants

In a bid to stimulate product development for patients with rare diseases, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has announced awarding 15 new clinical trial research grants totaling more than $22 million over the next four years.

Phase III study of blood thinning drug Xarelto halted

Germany's Bayer and development partner Johnson & Johnson have halted the Phase III study of blood thinning drug Xarelto (rivaroxaban), after it showed no efficacy improvements over aspirin. The study has been stopped on the recommendation of an independent data monitoring committee.

US court reverses earlier decision banning sale of Sanofi, Regeneron’s Praluent

A US court has reversed an earlier decision banning the sale of Sanofi and Regeneron's Praluent in the country and ordered a new trial. Praluent is used together with a low-fat diet and a "statin" medication in people with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (an inherited type of high cholesterol).

New HIV therapy hits safety, efficacy targets, says study

A recent study published in the Lancet HIV revealed Janssen Pharmaceutica's experimental combination therapy for HIV containing four medicines in a single pill has hit safety and efficacy targets in a late-stage trial.

Avara Pharma buys AstraZeneca’s solid dosage facility in Reims

Avara Pharmaceutical Services purchases AstraZeneca's secondary solid dosage, form-manufacturing, packaging and distribution facility located in Reims, France.

New therapeutics for influenza and emerging pathogens

The US Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response has partnered with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to develop new therapeutics to treat influenza and emerging infectious diseases.