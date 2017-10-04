Beef up GSTN before GST returns filing rush, Sushil Modi tells Infosys

Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi is head of a group of ministers formed to look into GSTN glitches and ensure smooth GST returns filing. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: Infosys Ltd, which is managing the IT infrastructure of the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), has been asked to deploy more resources to handle the last-minute rush for filing of final GST returns for July.

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, who leads the group of ministers (GoM) set up to look into the technical issues faced by the GSTN, also said that the network will send reminder text messages to 20 lakh businesses which are yet to file GST returns for July.

“We appeal to people to file the returns on time. Infosys has prepared a list of businesses who are yet to file returns. GSTN will be sending out mobile messages to these 20 lakh businesses reminding them to file returns,” he said. “In the meeting today, it was decided that Infosys will send a team to each and every state to coordinate with state tax administrators to resolve GSTN glitches faced by them,” Modi told reporters after chairing the meeting of the GoM in Bengaluru.

The GoM has also asked Infosys to be prepared to handle the load that would come for GSTR-2 filing between 11 to 31 October. The last date for filing of final sales returns for July in GSTR-1 form is 10 October, while the date for uploading of purchase returns in GSTR-2 is 31 October. The final GSTR-3, matching GSTR-1 and 2, is to be filed by 10 November. “GSTR-2 filing load is the second big challenge and we have alerted Infosys to be prepared,” he said.