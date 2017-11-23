Cyberattacks a significant threat to democracy: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said cyber protection must become a reliable career option for youth. Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT

New Delhi: Cyberattacks are a significant threat to democracy and creating a safe and secure cyberspace is one of the primary agendas of the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, while inaugurating the 5th Global Conference on Cyber Space (GCCS) in New Delhi on Thursday.

“We have to ensure that cyberspace does not become a playground for dark horses of radicalism,” Modi said.

One of the focus areas should be to train professionals to tackle cyberattacks. Cyber protection must become a reliable career option for youth, Modi added.

A total of 50 incidents of cyberattacks affecting 19 financial organizations were reported from 2016 till June 2017, PTI reported in August.

Modi said empowerment through digital access is the aim of the government and digital technology has saved around $10 billion so far by eliminating middlemen.

The MyGov platform is a prime example of how technology strengthens offices. PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance And Timely Implementation) has resulted in faster governance decisions through general consensus, he added.

PRAGATI, an interactive platform, is aimed at addressing the common man’s grievances and simultaneously monitoring and reviewing important programmes and projects of the Centre as well as projects flagged by state governments.

Launching the Umang mobile app, Modi said, “The app will provide over 1,000 citizen-centric services. It will automatically add pressure among peers and result in a better performance.”

Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was also present at the event, said there was no legal framework on cyberspace and he hopes that the conference leads to a consensus to finalize the terms of the framework. “Our government has a lot more to do in net neutrality but we have taken progressive and revolutionary step in this regard,” added Wickremesinghe.

Wickremesinghe is on a four-day visit to India with the aim of boosting bilateral ties.

Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was attended the event, said privacy of individuals was of utmost importance but “privacy cannot withhold innovation”.

According to the IT ministry, more than 10,000 delegates from 123 countries will participate in the event. The fifth edition of GCCS will be attended by international leaders, policymakers, industry experts, think-tanks and cyber experts, who will discuss issues and challenges in optimally using cyberspace.