Royal Enfield’s September sales rises 22% to 70,431 units

New Delhi: Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Sunday reported a 22% rise in sales at 70,431 units in September.

The company had sold 57,842 motorcycles in September 2016, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales were up 22% at 69,393 units. Sales in the international market rose to 1,038 units, up 17% from the same month last year.

So far this fiscal, the company’s cumulative sales have grown by 23% to 386,863 units against 314,424 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Royal Enfield also said it has introduced new variants of Classic 350 and Classic 500 models in gunmetal grey and stealth black colours.