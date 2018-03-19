 Future Retail gets RBI nod to increase RFPI to 49% - Livemint
Future Retail gets RBI nod to increase RFPI to 49%

RBI has increase the limits for investment in equity share capital of Future Retail by registered foreign portfolio investors including FIIs up to 49% of the paid-up capital of the company
Last Published: Mon, Mar 19 2018. 10 02 PM IST
PTI
A file photo of Future Group’s Kishore Biyani. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint
A file photo of Future Group’s Kishore Biyani. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: Future Retail on Monday said it has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to increase the limit of its registered foreign portfolio investors to 49% of its paid up capital.

“We would like to inform you that Reserve Bank of India has issued a press release dated March 19, 2018 relating to increase in the limits for investment in the equity share capital of the Company by Registered Foreign Portfolio Investors including Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) up to 49 per cent of the paid-up capital of the Company,” the company said in a regulatory filing. Earlier, the limit was 24%.

First Published: Mon, Mar 19 2018. 10 02 PM IST
Topics: Future Retail RFPI RBI FII Future Retail shareholding

