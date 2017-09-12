Study advocates noise level reduction in tractors for drivers’ health

The study recommended measures like use of hearing protection devices like ear plugs, ear muffs and earphones for tractor drivers. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Highlighting the need for specific interventions to reduce the potential harmful effects of high noise levels experienced by tractor drivers, a study published in the scientific journal Current Science has advocated taking up hearing conservation programmes in India.

It asked tractor makers to take steps to reduce noise levels and recommended cutting back on the number of working hours per day of drivers and measures like use of hearing protection devices like ear plugs, ear muffs and earphones.

The study authored by Abhijit Khadatkar, C.R. Mehta, L.P. Gite, B.S. Narwariya and Anup Kumar was published in Current Science on Sunday. It assessed the hearing impairment of Indian tractor drivers.

Noting that noise is an occupational hazard affecting the health and safety of tractor drivers, the study concluded that “average estimated excess risk of hearing impairment of tractor drivers is higher” compared to office workers.