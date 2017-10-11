Airtel offers 4G smartphone in partnership with Karbonn at Rs1,399
New Delhi: India’s largest telecom provider Bharti Airtel Ltd on Wednesday said that it has partnered with Karbonn Mobiles to offer a 4G smartphone at a price of Rs1,399.
Under “Mera Pehla 4G Smartphone” initiative, Karbonn A40 Indian model, which is currently priced at Rs3,499, will be available for Rs1,399.
Initially, the customers are required to make a down payment of Rs2,899 and, thereafter, make 36 continuous monthly recharges of Rs169. Airtel will provide total cash benefit to Rs1,500—Rs500 will be given after 18 months and another Rs1,000 after 36 months.
Customers, who do not wish to take the Rs169 bundled plan, can opt for recharges of any denomination and validity as per individual requirements. However, to claim the cash refund benefit, recharges worth Rs3,000 must be done within the first 18 months to claim the first refund instalment of Rs500 and recharges worth another Rs3,000 over the next 18 months to claim the second refund instalment of Rs1,000.
The 4-inch full-touch screen Karbonn A40 Indian handset has full access to Google Play Store, including YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp. The handset also supports dual SIM slots.
At 2.55pm, shares of Bharti Airtel were up 4.23% at Rs400.30 on BSE, while the Sensex was down 0.29% to 31,832.67 points.
Latest News »
- Indian firms raise Rs3.24 trillion via debt placement in April-September FY18
- Elphinstone stampede: Railway inquiry report blames heavy rain
- Uber pushed the limits of the law, now comes the reckoning
- Kobe Steel scandal deepens as two more products under suspicion
- India may delay implementation of Basel III norms: SBI report
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
The dynamics of shale
How will commodity prices affect India’s GDP growth in 2017, 2018?
GIC Re IPO is a shot in the dark for investors, but a good one
Why Tata’s N. Chandrasekaran needs to deal with the good, the bad, and the ugly
Steel: rising exports and low but steady domestic demand keep hopes alive