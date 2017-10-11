Airtel offers 4G smartphone in partnership with Karbonn at Rs1,399

The 4-inch full-touch screen Karbonn A40 Indian handset has full access to Google Play Store, including YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India’s largest telecom provider Bharti Airtel Ltd on Wednesday said that it has partnered with Karbonn Mobiles to offer a 4G smartphone at a price of Rs1,399.

Under “Mera Pehla 4G Smartphone” initiative, Karbonn A40 Indian model, which is currently priced at Rs3,499, will be available for Rs1,399.

Initially, the customers are required to make a down payment of Rs2,899 and, thereafter, make 36 continuous monthly recharges of Rs169. Airtel will provide total cash benefit to Rs1,500—Rs500 will be given after 18 months and another Rs1,000 after 36 months.

Customers, who do not wish to take the Rs169 bundled plan, can opt for recharges of any denomination and validity as per individual requirements. However, to claim the cash refund benefit, recharges worth Rs3,000 must be done within the first 18 months to claim the first refund instalment of Rs500 and recharges worth another Rs3,000 over the next 18 months to claim the second refund instalment of Rs1,000.

The 4-inch full-touch screen Karbonn A40 Indian handset has full access to Google Play Store, including YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp. The handset also supports dual SIM slots.

