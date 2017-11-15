US FDA clears digital pill that can track when you swallowed it

The digital pill’s sensor, developed by Proteus, is activated by stomach fluids, sending a signal to a patch worn on the patient’s torso and transmitting the information to a smartphone app. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

San Francisco: US regulators approved the first medicine with an embedded sensor to help keep track of whether patients are adhering to their prescriptions, a so-called digital pill made by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. and Proteus Digital Health.

The pill is a version of Otsuka’s Abilify, which treats depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. The sensor, developed by Proteus, is activated by stomach fluids, sending a signal to a patch worn on the patient’s torso and transmitting the information to a smartphone app.

“This is the first time we’ll have an objective measurement of adherence,” said Kabir Nath, chief executive officer for North America at Otsuka Pharmaceutical. By allowing physicians to track a patient’s use, Nath said he hopes to avert “dramatic and immediate health-care crises, such as for schizophrenia patients where missing medicines can result in a psychotic break which will land them in an ER.”

The Food and Drug Administration’s approval on Monday comes as the technology sector increasingly turns to healthcare to test advances like machine learning, artificial intelligence and micro-electronics for everything from drug development to insurance.

“Being able to track ingestion of medications prescribed for mental illness may be useful for some patients,” Mitchell Mathis, director of the division of psychiatry products in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement announcing the approval. While many in the health industry are embracing new technology, others worry about protecting patient privacy as more data is generated and shared.

Patients who are prescribed the product, called Abilify MyCite, have to agree that their physicians can see the data. They can also choose whether or not to share information with caregivers, such as family members. Otsuka Pharmaceutical and certain insurers also plan to gather anonymized, aggregated data from patients who consent.

“We know some people don’t have relief of symptoms, and we don’t know if that’s just because they’re not taking their medication,” said Nath.

Limited start

Otsuka Pharmaceutical, which is a unit of Tokyo-based Otsuka Holdings Co., the drugmaker’s parent company, plans to start the program with just a handful of health systems and gather evidence on the drug’s effects on adherence, he said.

Not all patients will appreciate such monitoring, says Lucia Savage, chief privacy and regulatory officer at Omada Health Inc., a start-up focused on digital counselling programs for chronic conditions like diabetes. “It creates a looking-over-your-shoulder effect,” Savage said.

Information about mental illness is particularly sensitive, said Savage, a former privacy officer at the Department of Human and Health Services.

She suggested patients and their physicians ask questions like, “How is the data flowing? Where does the signal go? If it goes to somebody’s server, whose server is that? What are the business arrangements?”

Bob McQuade, Otsuka Pharmaceutical’s chief strategic officer, said patients will have a choice. The company will continue to sell regular Abilify, he said, and generic versions of the drug are available as well. Bloomberg