Reliance Jio among 5 telecom firms that understated revenue: CAG

The government collection from Reliance Jio is Rs6.78 crore short for licence fee, SUC and applicable interest charges, says a CAG report. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi: Reliance Jio is among the five telecom firms that have understated revenue by over Rs14,800 crore, resulting in a shortfall of nearly Rs2,578 crore to the exchequer, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) said Tuesday.

The five telecom firms are Tata Teleservices, Telenor, Videocon Telecom, Qaudrant (a Videocon group firm) and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

According to the CAG report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, the government was paid Rs1,015.17 crore less in licence fee, Rs511.53 crore in spectrum usage charge, and Rs1,052.13 crore as interest applicable on delay in payment.

The government collection from Tata Teleservices is short of Rs1,893.6 crore, Telenor Rs603.75 crore, Videocon Rs48.08 crore, Quadrant Rs26.62 crore and Reliance Jio Rs6.78 crore for licence fee, SUC and applicable interest charges.

“To sum up, the verification of records of five PSPs (private sector players) by audit indicated total understatement of AGR (adjusted gross revenue) of Rs14,813.97 crore for the period up to 2014-15 and consequent short payment of revenue share on Government of India to the tune of Rs1,526.7 crore,” the CAG report said, adding that interest due on the short paid revenue share for the period up to March 2016 was Rs1,052.13 crore.

The CAG findings are based on the audit of Tata Teleservices and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd from 2010-11 to 2014-15; Quadrant (2006-07 to 2014- 15); Videocon Telecom (2009-10 to 2014-15); Telenor (2009-10 to 2014-15) and Reliance Jio from 2012-13 to 2014-15.