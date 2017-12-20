40% of vehicles in India to become electric by 2030, proposes Siam

A file photo. Siam sent a white paper with proposals on electric vehicles to the ministry of new and renewable energy on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

At least 40% of all vehicles in India may become electric by 2030, and 100% by 2047, according to a proposal made in a white paper, released by industry lobby Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) on electric vehicles.

The white paper was sent to the ministry of new and renewable energy on Tuesday, according to a senior official of Siam, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“We were asked by the ministry to prepare a document on electric vehicles based on our proposals. Siam has suggested that on the occasion of 100 years of independence the industry will be ready to shift to 100% electric vehicles. Other than that we have proposed to comply with the recommendations of the Niti Aayog,” said the Siam official.

The Union government wants domestic vehicle manufacturers to produce only electric vehicles by 2030. Siam, though in its letter, has proposed to move all vehicles used for public transport services to electric by 2030.

“We wrote to the concerned ministry saying that we can move 40% of the total vehicles by 2030 otherwise going by the current rate of production and sales it will be difficult to move all the vehicles to electric by 2030,” added the official.

The Union government, in a move to push electric vehicles, has decided to replace all diesel- and petrol-run vehicles used by its officials with electric vehicles in the next few years.

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a company floated by the ministry of power, has placed an order for 500 electric vehicles with Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra. The delivery of these vehicles has already started.

The second phase of bidding will start after evaluating the performance of the vehicles delivered in the first phase.

Most leading manufacturers in the country have started preparing their respective strategies to introduce fully electric vehicles in India.