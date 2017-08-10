India adds 43 million new mobile subscriptions in March quarter

Mobile subscriptions are growing exponentially year on year. According to Ericsson Mobility Report Q1, 2017, 107 million new mobile subscriptions were added in Q1 globally, taking the total to 7.6 billion. LTE subscriptions, i.e. a 4G mobile standard, continue to grow strongly, with 250 million new subscriptions added during Q1 2017, to reach a total of around 2.1 billion.

India has 1,170 million mobile subscriptions, which is the third highest globally. Globally there are 7.6 billion subscriptions.

Mobile broadband subscriptions are growing by around 25% year-on-year, increasing by approximately 240 million in Q1 2017 alone. The total number of mobile broadband subscriptions is now around 4.6 billion.

There have been 43 million new mobile subscriptions in India, which is the highest and is attributed to the ‘welcome offer’ by Jio.