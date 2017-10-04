Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry
Last Published: Wed, Oct 04 2017. 01 25 PM IST

Skoda launches SUV Kodiaq at Rs34.49 lakh

Skoda Auto India launches Kodiaq, a seven-seater premium sports utility vehicle (SUV), priced at Rs34.49 lakh
Shally Seth Mohile
Priced at Rs34,49,501 (ex-showroom, all India), Skoda Kodiaq will compete with Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner, among others. Photo: Reuters
Priced at Rs34,49,501 (ex-showroom, all India), Skoda Kodiaq will compete with Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner, among others. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Skoda Auto India Pvt. Ltd launched Kodiaq, a seven-seater premium sports utility vehicle, on Wednesday.

Priced at Rs34,49,501 (ex-showroom, all India), the model will compete with Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner, among others. It is built on the same MQB platform as the Volkswagen Tiguan. Skoda will start accepting bookings for the new model from Wednesday and commence deliveries from 1 November.

With less than 1% share in India’s competitive passenger vehicle market, Skoda hopes to gain volumes with the new model, the company’s first in the premium SUV market, said Klaus Dieter Schurmann, chief financial officer, finance and IT at Skoda Auto.

“It would give a further impetus to a sustainable growth in Indian market,” he said, adding that India plays an important role in Skoda’s global strategy and the Kodiaq is the first of the several SUVs the company plans to bring to the Indian market.

First Published: Wed, Oct 04 2017. 01 25 PM IST
Topics: Skoda Skoda Kodiaq Skoda Kodiaq launch Skoda Kodiaq price Skoda SUV

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share