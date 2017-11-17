RCom arm sends notice to rivals for campaign against it

RCom which has been reporting losses since last four quarters, says it will continue to make investments in the enterprise business and development in its consumer wireless business space. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Enterprise services arm of debt ridden telecom firm Reliance Communications (RCom) has sent notices to its rivals to stop a “malicious campaign” implying that it is closing down voice services for business clients.

In a statement, RCom Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) said on Friday that it has sent “a ‘Cease & Desist’ notice and/or injunction to a number of competitors in India, after learning from its Enterprise customers that these competitors are carrying out an illegal and malicious campaign, spreading misinformation and wrongly implying that Reliance Enterprise Voice services will shortly be discontinued”.

RCom recently announced that it is closing down voice services for retail subscribers on its networks. The company, however, plans to continue providing data services. RCOM-GCX said that given the serious nature of the matter, it has already raised the issue with the legal and regulatory authorities concerned. The company clarified that for its India enterprise business customers, voice services such as PRI (primary rate interface), centrex, toll free, cloud telephony and SIP Trunk, would all continue to be offered without any interruption.

“We would like to re-iterate that there is no truth to these messages and that we will continue to offer our entire bouquet of Enterprise Voice Services, just as before and with no changes,” the statement said.

The company, which has been reporting losses since last four quarters, said that it will continue to make investments in the enterprise business and development in its consumer wireless business space. “We are extremely excited about the growing business opportunities in the enterprise space and continue to make investments to significantly enhance our operations, data centers and network infrastructure, in order to better serve our Enterprise Business customers across India and globally,” RCOM-GCX said.

