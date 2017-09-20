Big Bazaar to launch 100 stores in next 12 months

Big Bazaar currently has 300 stores in over 100 cities across the country. Photo: Mint

Jamshedpur: Future Group’s hypermarket chain Big Bazaar is planning to launch around 100 stores in the next 12 months across the country under its expansion plan, a senior official of the company said on Wednesday.

“Altogether, we have 300 stores in over 100 cities across the country and have plan to launch 100 more in the next 12 months,” said Manish Agarwal, Business Head (East Zone) of Big Bazaar. Addressing a press conference at the inauguration of its second store in the steel city here on Wednesday, Agarwal said Big Bazaar already has its eight stores in Jharkhand including two in Jamshedpur while more stores will be opened in the state soon.

The new store, spread over 32,989 sq ft in the P & M Hi-Tech City Centre Mall in Bistupur here will be the ideal shopping destination for the customers, he said adding the new store with fresh design would offer a wide range of products.

Sunil Agrawal, Group CEO of Bollywood Producer-Director Prakash Jha Group of Companies, said the Hi-Tech City Centre Mall, which is being developed by Jha and a Industrialist R K Agarwal, would generate employment for 2,500 directly and indirectly and generate revenue of Rs30 to 40 crore in taxes.

Stretched over six lakh sq ft, the mall is being developed with an investment of over Rs 200 crore and would be the second biggest mall in Eastern India after South City, Kolkata, Sunil Agarwal said.

The mall would house brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Dominos, Park Avenue, Manyavar, he said adding the mall would have a sports apparel brand “Seven” of former India captain M S Dhoni. The Mall, would be fully functional by December.