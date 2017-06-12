| E-Paper
Govt close to resolving some bad power loans: Piyush Goyal

Power minister Piyush Goyal says government is close to resolving bad loans made in the industry for companies that owe money and are not avoiding repayment on purpose

Sudarshan Varadhan
File photo. Piyush Goyal did not elaborate on how would the government resolve the bad loans. Photo: Sonu Mehta/HT

New Delhi: The government is close to resolving bad loans made in the power industry for companies that owe money and are not avoiding repayment on purpose, power minister Piyush Goyal told reporters on Monday.

Bad loans in the power sector continue to weigh on India’s banks, and the government has been looking for ways to help ease the pain for companies struggling to service their debts.

Goyal, speaking to reporters in New Delhi, did not immediately elaborate on how it would resolve the bad loans. Reuters

