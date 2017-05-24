Renewable energy powers jobs for almost 10 million people

Global renewables employment has climbed every year since 2012, with solar photovoltaic becoming the largest segment by total jobs in 2016. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Abu Dhabi: Renewable energy employed 9.8 million people last year, up 1.1% from 2015, led by solar photovoltaic at 3.09 million jobs, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency’s annual report on the industry.

Growth has slowed in the past two years while solar photovoltaic and wind categories more than doubled their number of jobs since 2012, the first year assessed, Irena said in the report.

Here are some of the highlights from the report:

Solar photovoltaic employed 3.09 million people, followed by liquid biofuels at 1.7 million. The wind industry had 1.2 million employees, a 7% increase from 2015.

Employment in renewables, excluding large hydro power, increased 2.8% last year to 8.3 million people, with China, Brazil, the US, India, Japan and Germany the leading job markets. Asian countries accounted for 62% of total jobs in 2016 compared with 50% in 2013.

Renewables jobs could total 24 million in 2030, as more countries take steps to combat climate change, Irena said. Bloomberg