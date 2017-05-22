TCS unveils streelighting solution to cut costs by half

TCS said streetlights account for up to 50% of a city’s energy budget and claimed company’s solution which is designed for both LED and conventional lighting, acts as a ‘energy advisor’ for policymakers. Photo: iStock

Mumbai: Country’s largest software exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it has created a solution that will cut payback on expensive LED lights by half.

The software, which comes amid a greater thrust on Smart Cities, cuts energy consumption using self-learning algorithms and will reduce the typical four to five year payback on the lights to just two to three years, the Tata group company said in a statement.

The intelligent urban exchange (IUX) for adaptive streetlight optimisation will also enable cities to jump start smart city projects in other domains, such as water and transportation, by leveraging smart streetlight wide area networks and a common data analytics platform, it said.

“Like the dawn of the Internet, we’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible when cities intelligently connect scores of new urban data sources,” its group head for digital software and solutions group Seeta Hariharan said.

The statement said streetlights account for up to 50% of a city’s energy budget and claimed company’s solution which is designed for both LED and conventional lighting, acts as a “energy advisor” for policymakers.

It can deliver an additional 15-25% savings on top of the 50% energy savings from LED lighting by optimising streetlight operation using machine learning and predictive analytics on real-time and historic data. It enables individual streetlights to respond to real-time events by automatically adjusting city lighting to suit changes in crime patterns, traffic, people movement, and weather, it said.

It cited the example of a crime scene or an accident, which would require higher luminosity lighting as more people gather and added that the solutions helps deliver that.