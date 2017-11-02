Hero MotoCorp October sales dip 5% at 6,31,105 units

Hero MotoCorp clocked its sixth consecutive months of six- lakh plus sales in October. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported sales of 6,31,105 units in October, down 4.83%, over the same month previous year.

The company had sold 6,63,153 units in October last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

“There has been good improvement in the consumer sentiments in both the rural and urban markets and we are confident of carrying forward our sales momentum into the months ahead,” Hero MotoCorp head of sales marketing and customer care Ashok Bhasin said in a statement.

The company clocked its sixth consecutive months of six- lakh plus sales in October.