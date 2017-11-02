New Ford EcoSport to be sold on Amazon for select customers
New Delhi: Ford Motor India on Thursday said it has tied up with e-commerce major Amazon to sell the new Ford EcoSport online. Under the partnership, the first 123 customers would be able to book the compact SUV online for 24 hours starting 5 November.
These customers would be the first ones to get the delivery of the new Ford Ecosport post its official launch later this month, the company said in a statement.
“The 24-hour exclusive online booking helps Ford offer something unique and exclusive for the Amazon audience, and enable an omnichannel purchase experience for a digitally savvy and evolved audience,” Ford India vice president marketing Rahul Gautam said. The customers will be able to book any variant or colour of their choice listed on Amazon with Rs10,000 as the booking amount paid via payment options available on Amazon, he added.
The new Ford EcoSport would be launched in both diesel and petrol trims. It would also come with an all new 1.5-liter petrol engine that is smaller, lighter and stronger than the previous generation engine on the vehicle. The model would be launched on 9 November.
