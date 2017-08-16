Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry
Last Published: Wed, Aug 16 2017. 08 49 PM IST

Tata Motors eyeing electric vehicles market with great interest: Mukund Rajan

Tata Motors chief ethics officer Mukund Rajan says govt’s plan for an all-electric vehicles fleet by 2030 makes India an interesting destination for Jaguar Land Rover
PTI
Tata Motors chief ethics officer Mukund Rajan says Jaguar Land Rover has already announced the launch of its electric vehicles. Photo: Ashesh Shah/Mint
Tata Motors chief ethics officer Mukund Rajan says Jaguar Land Rover has already announced the launch of its electric vehicles. Photo: Ashesh Shah/Mint

New Delhi: Tata Motors is eyeing India’s electric vehicles market with “great interest”, a top Tata group executive said on Wednesday.

With the government looking at an all-electric vehicles fleet by 2030, India will be an interesting destination for the company’s British arm Jaguar Land Rover, according to Tata group chief ethics officer Mukund Rajan.

“Tata Motors, I think everyone is looking at electric vehicles space and that is certainly of great interest not just for Tata Motors in India but also Jaguar Land Rover,” Rajan said at a Ficci conference in New Delhi.

He said JLR has already announced the launch of its electric vehicles. “Tata Motors is also following suit,” he said, adding the company has also announced steps for the same in commercial vehicles segment. In fact, Tata Motors has already launched hybrid fuel cell commercial vehicles, he added.

In April this year, Tata Motors had started commercial test drive of its first batch of electric buses under the Marcopolo brand in Shimla.

“Tata Power has made public announcements to the effect that by 2025, we would like 40% of the generation portfolio in renewables. We are already India’s largest renewables player. So we are adding even more renewables capacity,” Rajan said.

First Published: Wed, Aug 16 2017. 08 47 PM IST
Topics: Tata Motors electric vehicles Jaguar Land Rover Mukund Rajan chief ethics officer

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share