Online job postings rise 11% in June: Monster survey
11% rise in online job postings in June was driven by the financial sector, followed by the home appliances, consumer goods and FMCG, a Monster.com survey shows
Latest News »
- Google AdSense bans pop-up, pop-under ads
- India’s online video market to touch $1.6 billion by 2022: report
- Delhi HC directs Dr. Reddy’s to pay Rs9 lakh penalty for selling 11 drugs above price ceiling
- Daimler summoned by German government over diesel emissions
- TCS junks Lucknow shutdown reports, says only consolidating UP operations
Online job postings in June rose 11% from a year ago driven by the financial sector, a survey by online job portal Monster.com found. The latest Monster Employment Index stands at 263, up from 237 a year ago.
The index tracks monthly online job posting activity in India across 27 industry sectors.
More From Livemint »
“The implementation of goods and service tax (GST) is a progressive step and is likely to have an encouraging impact on the job market nudging the overall growth,” said Sanjay Modi, managing director, Monster.com, APAC and Middle-East.
The long-term growth chart was led by rise in demand in banking, financial services, insurance sector (44%), home appliances (34%), consumer goods, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), food and packaged food (33%) and telecom/internet service provider (33%) sectors.
Among cities, Kolkata led e-hiring activities with 40%, followed by Baroda (36%) and Ahmedabad (20%).
“Short-term growth parameters also indicated reduced demand in Delhi-NCR; down one percent month-on-month, down six percent in three-months and down two percent in six-months,” the report revealed.
BPO and ITES sectors posted negative growth, down 7%, compared to the same period last year. “This is the first negative growth since April 2014,” the report said.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter »
India is on the brink of major transformation owing to several economic reforms and digital disruption over the last few months, Modi said.
“The Monster Employment Index for June has captured this sentiment reporting 11% year on year growth. It was majorly driven by banking, financial services and insurance sector making Mumbai (up 15%) the only metro to have exhibited a double-digit annual growth,” Modi added.
Sales and business development (up 28%), software, hardware and telecom (up 23%), and hospitality and travel (up 23%) featured among the most sought after job roles.