 Where India stands on mobile and fixed broadband speeds - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry

Where India stands on mobile and fixed broadband speeds

The Speedtest Global Index 2017 of mobile internet speeds shows that India is at 109th position with 8.8mbps downloading speed and 3.54mbps uploading speed
Last Published: Thu, Dec 28 2017. 11 28 PM IST
Livemint
Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint
Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Latest News »

The Speedtest Global Index 2017 ranking of mobile internet speeds from around the world shows that India is at 109th position with 8.8mbps downloading speed and 3.54mbps uploading speed, which is far slower than the global average of 20.28mbps. According to the report, mobile internet speeds are the fastest in Norway at an average of 62.66mbps downloading speed. Among South Asian countries, Maldives ranks first but is at the 59th position in Global index. Bangladesh is at the bottom among South Asian nations. Fixed broadband has higher speed in India compared to mobile internet but it is less than half the speed of the global average of 40.11mbps.

First Published: Thu, Dec 28 2017. 11 21 PM IST
Topics: mobile internet speed India broadband speed downloading speed South Asian countries

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »