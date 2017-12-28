Where India stands on mobile and fixed broadband speeds
The Speedtest Global Index 2017 of mobile internet speeds shows that India is at 109th position with 8.8mbps downloading speed and 3.54mbps uploading speed
Last Published: Thu, Dec 28 2017. 11 28 PM IST
Latest News »
- Mumbai fire: 14 killed, as many injured as fire breaks out in Kamala Mills Compound
- Opening bell: Asian markets open mixed; RCom-Jio deal in focus
- The risks to fiscal health from higher oil prices
- Indian Railways’ electrification thrust an opportunity for EPC firms
- RCom: where bondholders see glimmer of hope, its investors are more optimistic
The Speedtest Global Index 2017 ranking of mobile internet speeds from around the world shows that India is at 109th position with 8.8mbps downloading speed and 3.54mbps uploading speed, which is far slower than the global average of 20.28mbps. According to the report, mobile internet speeds are the fastest in Norway at an average of 62.66mbps downloading speed. Among South Asian countries, Maldives ranks first but is at the 59th position in Global index. Bangladesh is at the bottom among South Asian nations. Fixed broadband has higher speed in India compared to mobile internet but it is less than half the speed of the global average of 40.11mbps.
First Published: Thu, Dec 28 2017. 11 21 PM IST
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
The risks to fiscal health from higher oil prices
Indian Railways’ electrification thrust an opportunity for EPC firms
RCom: where bondholders see glimmer of hope, its investors are more optimistic
Renewable energy future hinges on policy execution
India share of global market capitalization narrows gap with GDP share