Maruti Suzuki rolls out revamped Celerio priced at Rs4.15 lakh

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio also comes with new interiors and external features. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday launched a refreshed version of its hatchback Celerio priced between Rs4.15 lakh and Rs5.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Launched in 2014 with auto gear shift (AGS) technology, the car has already crossed the 3lakh sales mark within a span of less than four years.

“Celerio has retained a healthy growth rate of over 19% since launch. Based on customer feedback, we have continuously provided new features to Celerio to delight them,” MSI senior executive director, marketing and sales, R. S. Kalsi said in a statement.

The new Celerio is the company’s seventh model to meet new car safety norms ahead of its timelines. Other models that meet safety regulations include — S-Cross, Baleno, Ciaz, Ertiga, IGNIS and Dzire.

The model also comes with new interiors and external features.