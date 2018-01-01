TVS Motor’s December sales jump 39% at 256,909 units
Mumbai: Two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a healthy 39% growth in December sales at 2,56,909 units from 184,944 units in December 2016.
Total two-wheeler sales grew 37.9% to 2,47,630 units in the month of which domestic sales grew 35.4% to 2,07,778 units, the Hosur-based company said in a statement.
Scooter sales grew by 50.5% from 55,557 units in December 2016 to 83,640 units in December 2017, while motorcycle sales grew by 63.7% to 95,281 units in the reporting month.
Exports grew 55.8% to 47,818 units in December, of which two-wheeler exports grew 52.7% to 39,852 units.
Its three-wheeler sales grew 72.1%, increasing from 5,393 units in December 2016 to 9,279 units in December 2017.
During the third quarter of the financial year 2018, two-wheeler sales grew by 13.8% to 7.99 lakh units, while three-wheeler sales clipped past 67.7% to 27,000 units in the December quarter, TVS which is the only domestic two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize, said.
