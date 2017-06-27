Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Jun 27 2017. 09 31 PM IST

NITI Aayog proposes break up of Coal India into 7 companies

NITI Aayog says the government should split the seven units of Coal India into independent firms and let them compete against one another to encourage competitive pricing

Sudarshan Varadhan
Fresh coal production should come from private sector mines, says NITI Aayog. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint
Fresh coal production should come from private sector mines, says NITI Aayog. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: India should split the seven units of state-controlled Coal India Ltd into independent companies and let them compete against one another to encourage competitive pricing, the government’s policy think-tank said on Tuesday in a draft of a new energy policy.

Fresh coal production should come from private sector mines, the government think-tank NITI Aayog said, adding that the move called for reforms in allocating coal blocks to independent companies specialised in coal mining.

Coal India was not available for comment after regular business hours. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Jun 27 2017. 09 27 PM IST
