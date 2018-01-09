 Welspun India sets up US arm to invest in e-commerce firms - Livemint
Home » Industry » Manufacturing

Welspun India sets up US arm to invest in e-commerce firms

Welspun India has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Welspun Nexgen in US, having paid-up capital of $4.25 million, to make investment in e-commerce companies
Last Published: Tue, Jan 09 2018. 02 24 PM IST
PTI
Shares of Welspun India were trading 2.23% higher at Rs73.40 per scrip on BSE. Photo: Mint
Shares of Welspun India were trading 2.23% higher at Rs73.40 per scrip on BSE. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Textile firm Welspun India has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in the US to invest in e-commerce companies.

“The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Welspun Nexgen Inc. registered with the state of Delaware, US having paid up capital of $4.25 million to make investment in e-commerce companies,” Welspun India said in a BSE filing.

The firm, however, did not elaborate on the matter.

Shares of Welspun India were trading 2.23% higher at Rs73.40 per scrip on the BSE.

First Published: Tue, Jan 09 2018. 02 24 PM IST
