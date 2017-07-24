Ashok Leyland receives Rs650 crore order from PSU

Chennai: Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland has bagged a Rs650 crore order from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to deliver 3,019 buses.

“This order, one of the largest from a state transport undertaking for a single OEM, would be executed in the current financial year which would help Ashok Leyland in furthering its leadership position in buses”, the city-based Hinduja Group flagship company said in a statement. “The order size is about Rs650 crore”, it said.

Commenting on the order, Ashok Leyland managing director Vinod K. Dasari said, “We are happy to receive the confirmation of this order from KSRTC... Our ability to bring value to customers like KSRTC is a testament to our superior technology and innovation, combined with low costs.” The order would fulfil requirements from KSRTC, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation.

“Our buses are durable, robust and employ the latest in technology. The cost of ownership and the product experience which we can deliver is the best in the country”, Ashok Leyland’s senior vice-president, global buses, T. Venkataraman, said. “Our in-depth understanding of what works for our markets and customers is what differentiates us and has helped us win this order from KSRTC”, he added.