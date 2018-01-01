Hyundai sales up 10% in December at 62,899 units
Hyundai Motor India posted domestic sales of 527,320 units for the calendar year 2017, up 5.4% from 500,539 units in 2016
Last Published: Mon, Jan 01 2018. 12 26 PM IST
New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday reported a 10% increase in total sales at 62,899 units in December. The company had sold 57,164 units in December 2016, HMIL said in a statement.
Domestic sales of the company, however, rose marginally to 40,158 units last month as compared to 40,057 units in December 2016.
Exports grew by 32.9% in December at 22,741 units as against 17,107 units in December 2016.
For the calendar year 2017, the company posted domestic sales of 527,320 units, up 5.4% from 500,539 units in 2016.
First Published: Mon, Jan 01 2018. 12 26 PM IST
