50 large utility providers enable BharatQR service

With 50 large service providers enabling BharatQR service, more than 300 million consumers will be able to use the digital payments services. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: In a move to extend digital payments services to more than 300 million consumers, global payments firm Visa and electronic payments company BillDesk have enabled 50 large service providers for BharatQR payments acceptance in less than a month’s time.

Some key merchants enabled include Tata AIG, ACT Broadband, Reliance Energy, Gujarat Gas, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), Aircel, Tata Power, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Calcutta Electricity Supply spanning services such as utilities, internet, phone, DTH, insurance, and government services.

“The core idea that binds technology and payments is simplicity and convenience, and QR code is a great example,” said T.R. Ramachandran, group country manager, India and South Asia, Visa, in a statement on Wednesday.

Bharat QR is a common quick response (QR) code jointly developed by major card payment companies—National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) that runs RuPay cards, MasterCard and Visa—under instructions from the Reserve Bank of India on 20 February.

To pay power bills via Bharat QR, customers must log in to their bank’s app and scan the QR code on their electricity bill for instant payment. Alternatively, they may enter their unique customer IDs online and generate a QR code that can be scanned using their bank’s app.