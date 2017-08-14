Mercedes-Benz GLC limited edition launched at Rs50.86 lakh

The Mercedes-Benz GLC is the German luxury car maker’s best-selling SUV in India.

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz India Pvt. Ltd on Monday launched a limited edition of its highest selling sports utility vehicle, the Mercedes-Benz GLC, at a price range of Rs50.86 lakh to Rs51.25 lakh.

The rollout of the Celebration Edition of the Mercedes-Benz GLC is to mark 70 years of India’s independence, the luxury car maker said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz launched the GLC Class in June 2016 and has gone to become the largest selling SUV model in its portfolio. The Celebration Edition offers a sporty exterior and a plush luxurious interior that enhance the car’s luxury quotient.

Roland Folger, managing director and chief executive, said that the special edition launch is to commemorate the 70th Independence Day and also celebrate the SUV’s overwhelming success.

“We expect the GLC to remain our key volume driver and we are glad that our product strategy has been working well,” Folger added. Within a few months of its launch last June the company began to product GLC locally and became the ninth model to be produced from its Pune plant.