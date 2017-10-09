50% of the content viewing to go mobile by 2020: Ericsson report

Smartphones alone will account for almost a quarter of the overall viewing of the content across platforms, an increase of 160% since 2010. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/ Mint

New Delhi: In three years, half of the television and video content will be watched on smart phones, tablets and laptops, said a report published by telecommunications equipment and services company Ericsson.

The study titled Ericsson Consumer Lab TV and Media report, highlights the ongoing shift in the way consumers watch content and said that growth of on-demand viewing will see an increase of 85% from 2010 with linear and video-on-demand viewing becoming almost equal by 2020.

Additionally, smartphones alone will account for almost a quarter of the overall viewing of the content across platforms, an increase of 160% since 2010. “We can see that consumers are not only watching more video but also changing how and when they do so. This is also shown through the continued growth of mobile viewing, which has been a booming trend since 2010,” said Anders Erlandsson, senior advisor at Ericsson Consumer Lab.

The report is based on approximately 20,000 online interviews conducted across 13 countries including Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, India, Italy, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, the UK and the US.

According to the report, consumers watch television and video content for 30 hours a week including active viewing of scheduled linear TV, live and on-demand internet services, downloaded and recorded content, DVD, and Blu-ray.

The report further highlights the increasing consumer interest in virtual reality (VR) with one in three consumers becoming a virtual reality user by 2020. “This year also marks the first time that we have explored the level of consumer interest in VR in conjunction with media consumption, and the findings have been fascinating. VR has the potential to bring together people from all over the world and create deeper, more personalized, and more complementary media experiences,” said Erlandsson.

He added that there is a need for the media industry to focus on highly personalized services with increasing consumer expectations. For instance, easy content discovery across platforms and cheaper headsets for virtual reality devices are required to enhance customer experience.

“Close to 55% of consumers planning to get virtual reality devices would prefer it if the headsets were cheaper, and almost half think there should be more immersive content available. A third would be more interested in VR if they could get a VR bundle from their TV and video provider,” the report said.