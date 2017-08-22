Tata Power synchronises its 186 MW hydro project in Georgia

Tata Power has also commenced stabilisation procedures to ensure smooth operations for the project. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Private utility Tata Power on Tuesday said it has synchronised its 186 MW Shuakhevi hydro project in Georgia.

“Tata Power, through Adjaristsqali Georgia LLC (AGL), its joint venture with Norway’s Clean Energy Invest AS Norway (Clean Energy) and IFC InfraVentures (IFC), a member of the World Bank group have synchronised its 186 MW Shuakhevi Hydro Power Project (HPP) in Georgia,” the company said in a statement.

Tata Power has also commenced stabilisation procedures to ensure smooth operations for the project, which commenced construction activity in 2013, it said. The power generated by the project, which entailed an investment of over $420 million, will be exclusively sold within Georgia throughout the winter, which is a period of energy deficit.

“We continue to strengthen our international presence and look for viable business opportunities across the select international geographies. We have also commenced stabilisation procedures that will ensure uninterrupted power supply,” said Tata Power chief executive officer and managing director Anil Sardana.

AGL chief executive Prashant Joshi said, “The Shuakhevi project will contribute significantly to energy independence of Georgia.”