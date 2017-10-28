 Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market breast cancer drug - Livemint
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market breast cancer drug

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets USP, a drug indicated to treat breast cancer
PTI
Zydus Cadila now has more than 165 USFDA approvals. Photo: Mint
Zydus Cadila now has more than 165 USFDA approvals. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Saturday said it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets USP in the strengths of 10mg (base) and 20mg (base).

Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets USP will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ in Ahmedabad, the company said in a BSE filing. The drug is indicated to treat breast cancer, the company said in the filing.

The group now has more than 165 approvals, it added.

