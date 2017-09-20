1,000 bank branches open Aadhaar updation centres on premises: UIDAI

Earlier this month, the UIDAI gave banks one more month to open Aadhaar enrolment centres in a stipulated 10% of branches, but said it will impose Rs20,000 as fine per uncovered branch after 30 September. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: The UIDAI on Wednesday said over 1,000 bank branches of 42 private and public sector banks have opened Aadhaar enrolment and updation centres within their premises.

The Aadhaar issuing body further said it has received commitments for opening of such centres in 15,000 bank branches “at the earliest”. “Bank Aadhaar Kendras are being established with a view to make the Aadhaar verification process of bank accounts convenient for the people as it has become mandatory under amended Prevention of Money Laundering Rules to verify bank accounts with Aadhaar by 31 December 2017,” Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO of UIDAI said in a statement.

In July, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had asked private as well as public banks to open Aadhaar enrolment and updation facilities in one out of 10 branches, and the initial deadline for doing so was August- end.

Earlier this month, the UIDAI gave banks one more month to open Aadhaar enrolment centres in a stipulated 10% of branches, but said it will impose Rs20,000 as fine per uncovered branch after 30 September.

The reprieve was granted as many banks had sought additional time from UIDAI for setting up such facility on their premises.

“The enrolment and updation facilities are now being made available within the premises of branches of all scheduled and commercial Banks as...UIDAI has directed them to open these Bank Aadhaar Kendras by 30 September 2017 for the convenience of the people,” said the UIDAI statement.