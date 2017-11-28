Trai backs net neutrality in recommendations released today

Trai’s new guidelines would apply to internet access services and certain “specialised services”, as defined by the telecom ministry, will be exempt. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) backed the basic principles of an open and free internet in its recommendations on net neutrality released on Tuesday.

The guidelines state that no internet access service provider can put any form of discrimination, restriction or interference in the treatment of content, including practices like blocking, degrading, slowing down or granting preferential speeds or treatment to any content.

“A Licensee providing Internet Access Service shall not engage in any discriminatory treatment of content, including based on the sender or receiver, the protocols being used or the user equipment,” Trai said.

Net neutrality, in general terms, means that telecom service providers must treat all internet traffic equally, without any regard to the type, origin or destination of the content or the means of its transmission.

The issue has been debated upon globally as well as in India with activists arguing the case for an open internet without any restrictions on the nature or speed of internet. The new guidelines would apply to internet access services and certain “specialised services”, as defined by the telecom ministry, will be exempt.

The regulator also recommended that the terms of various licence agreements governing the provision of internet services in India be amended in order to incorporate the principles of non-discriminatory treatment of content by internet access services along with the appropriate exclusions and exceptions.

Trai has also urged the government to establish a multi-stakeholder body with a framework for collaborative mechanism among the stakeholders for the purpose of monitoring and enforcement.

The regulator had in January floated a consultation paper on the topic inviting views on neutrality, and seeking views on issues such as how to ensure non-discriminatory access to content on the internet. This was followed up by an open house discussion in August which saw participation from representatives from telecom and internet service providers, consulting firms, activists and policy experts.

Trai’s recommendations assume significance especially in the global context, at a time when the US plans to repeal its existing rules on net neutrality, which will essentially allow telecom companies in the US to restrict broadband speeds and favour their own services.

The US’s regulatory agency, Federal Communications Commission, led by Republican Ajit Pai, will vote at a 14 December meeting on a plan to repeal rules on net neutrality.

The existing rules in the US bar internet providers from blocking or slowing down access to content or charging consumers more for certain type of content.