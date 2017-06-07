NPCI launches website for BHIM

The Android version of the BHIM app was launched on 30 December by Narendra Modi to promote digital transactions using the UPI, a bank-to-bank fund transfer system backed by Internet and smartphones that uses phone numbers linked to banks. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched a dedicated website for Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) www.bhimupi.org.in to provide customers information about the BHIM app.

Considering that certain queries from customers are generic in nature with regards to BHIM, NPCI has developed a common website for dissemination of information through videos and infographics, a statement from NPCI said on Wednesday.

“The website will meet the needs of the customers for general information on BHIM and incentive programmes launched by the government in the form of BHIM referral programmes. Through simple tools like product videos, customer can have self-learning instead of calling banks and NPCI,” A.P.Hota, MD & CEO of NPCI, said in a statement.

The Android version of the app was launched on 30 December by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote digital transactions using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a bank-to-bank fund transfer system backed by Internet and smartphones that uses phone numbers linked to banks.

There are around 50 banks availing UPI services and customers of these banks can make use of any UPI application. BHIM is a generic UPI application developed and supported by NPCI. Once the customer downloads the application, the customer can customise it for his/her bank, the statement added.

According to union minister for electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad, 20 million people have downloaded BHIM so far, and payments worth Rs823 crore have been made through it.

The launch of BHIM app was one of several measures aimed at promoting digital transactions that were taken after the 8 November demonetisation exercise, which triggered a nationwide cash crunch.