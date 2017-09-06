K. Balasubramanian, HDFC Bank’s corporate banking head, said to return to Citigroup

Balasubramanian had spent about two decades at Citigroup before leaving his role as managing director for its Indian corporate banking operations in May 2016 to join HDFC Bank.

Mumbai: K. Balasubramanian, group head for corporate banking at HDFC Bank Ltd., is leaving India’s most valuable bank to return to his previous employer Citigroup Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Balasubramanian, 46, will join the corporate banking team as a Mumbai-based managing director for the New York-based lender, the people said asking not to be named as the information is not public. Representatives for both banks declined to comment. The move was earlier reported by The Economic Times.

Citigroup, HDFC Bank and HSBC Holdings Plc were this year ranked the highest in so-called corporate banking quality in the South Asian nation, according to a survey by Greenwich Associates, a financial-services research firm.

