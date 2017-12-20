RBI puts Bank of India under prompt corrective action
Bank of India says high net NPAs, insufficient common equity tier 1 capital and negative return on assets for two consecutive years has prompted the RBI action
Bank of India said on Wednesday that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated ‘prompt corrective action’ (PCA) against the lender over high bad loans.
High net non-performing assets (NPA), insufficient common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital and negative return on assets (ROA) for two consecutive years has prompted the action, the bank said in a statement.
The RBI issues a PCA to spur lenders to deal with bad debts, as one of the measures intended to tackle the menace of bad debt that has plagued Indian banks.
The bank had a net non-performing assets ratio of 6.47% as of end-September.
Bank of India shares dropped as much as 5.4% to Rs171.45 in afternoon trade on BSE, while the Sensex was down 0.20% to 33,769.48 points.
