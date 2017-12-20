RBI puts Bank of India under prompt corrective action

Bank of India had a net non-performing assets ratio of 6.47% as of end-September. Photo: Mint

Bank of India said on Wednesday that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated ‘prompt corrective action’ (PCA) against the lender over high bad loans.

High net non-performing assets (NPA), insufficient common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital and negative return on assets (ROA) for two consecutive years has prompted the action, the bank said in a statement.

The RBI issues a PCA to spur lenders to deal with bad debts, as one of the measures intended to tackle the menace of bad debt that has plagued Indian banks.

Bank of India shares dropped as much as 5.4% to Rs171.45 in afternoon trade on BSE, while the Sensex was down 0.20% to 33,769.48 points.