ITR filing: Income tax offices to remain open till midnight on Saturday

The last date for filing of income tax returns was extended from 31 July to 5 August in view of difficulties faced by taxpayers. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The income tax department on Friday said its field offices will remain open till midnight on Saturday to facilitate very senior citizens and those with income below Rs5 lakh to file tax returns for 2016-17.

The last date for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) was extended from 31 July to 5 August in view of difficulties faced by taxpayers.

“In order to facilitate manual filing of returns on 5 August 2017, being a Saturday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has directed that necessary arrangements be made for receiving income tax returns up to midnight in all income tax offices throughout the country,” a finance ministry statement said.

E-filing of ITR is mandatory for all individuals except those whose income is less than Rs5 lakh per annum and who are above 80 years of age. Individuals with age 80 years or more, an individual or Hindu undivided family (HUF) whose income does not exceed Rs5 lakh and who has not claimed any refund in the return of income, have an option to file ITR-1 (Sahaj) or ITR-4 (Sugam) in paper form.