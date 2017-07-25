DSK Motowheels to ramp up production ten times, to invest Rs40 crore in capacity building

Motorcycles with an engine capacity above 300 cc are categorised as super bikes. More From Livemint »

Mumbai: DSK Motowheels, a firm that assembles and sells super bikes for brands such as Hyosung and Benelli plans to ramp up production at its facility almost ten times in a bid to tap into the fast growing segment, said a top executive.

DSK plans to increase its capacity ten-fold to 100,000 units by the end of the year as Benelli is planning to introduce new models, said Shirish Kulkarni, DSK’s chairman. Apart from the 302R which was launched with a price tag of Rs3.48 lakh on Tuesday, Benelli plans to introduce at least three more models in India this year, he said. The Pune-based company plans to invest Rs40 crore in building this capacity.

India sold a total of 50,000 super bikes in 2016, according to Emerging Market Automotive Advisors (EMMAAA), an automotive research and advisory firm. This segment is expanding at 30% annually, the research firm said.

Among others, Bajaj Auto Ltd, that has been stepping up presence in the premium end of the market, plans to have a bigger play. Addressing shareholders at the 10th annual general meeting on 20 January, Rajiv Bajaj, managing director at the firm said the company is very close to “finalising a very promising alliance.” Bajaj, without sharing the specifics, explained the logic of adding another brand. Bajaj’s statement comes amid reports of Volkswagen Group’s Ducati being up for sale.