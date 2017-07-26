Nissan launches Datsun redi-Go with 1 litre engine at Rs3.57 lakh

New Delhi: Japanese auto major Nissan on Wednesday launched Datsun redi-Go with one litre petrol engine, with price starting at Rs3.57 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). This new variant delivers a fuel efficiency of 22.5km per litre. The top-end variant of the model is priced at Rs3.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

“Building on the successful launch of redi-Go last year, Datsun now offers a more powerful driving experience with the redi-Go 1.0L,” Nissan Motor India managing director Arun Malhotra told reporters here. The new model brings more power, style and convenience for the customers, he added.

The new variant is powered by intelligent spark automated technology (iSAT) 1 litre three cylinder engine which is paired with a five speed manual transmission.

Nissan had launched 800 cc redi-Go last year. Later the company had also launched a limited edition sports variant of the model.

The Japanese auto major had relaunched the Datsun brand globally with the launch of entry level Datsun Go in India in 2014. A year later it introduced Go Plus multi purpose van which was followed by redi-Go last year. The Datsun brand has sold a total of 90,000 units so far.