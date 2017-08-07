How the Great Place to Work Trust Index works

The Great Place to Work Institute follows one of the world’s most rigorous, credible and comprehensive methodologies to identify the organizations that make it to this prestigious list. The methodology is recognised as thorough and objective, setting the standard for defining great workplaces for business, academia and government use. All organizations that apply for a spot on this list undergo an assessment. As part of this assessment, the Institute studies an organization through two different lenses (see step 1 on the chart).

Firstly, perceptions of the organizations’ employees are assessed using the Great Place to Work Trust Index Model. We asked a representative sample of the organization’s employees to share their feedback on various variables, which, in our research, define a great workplace from the employees’ perspective.

What makes an organization a great place to work? For more than 20 years, and now across more than 54 countries, Great Place to Work Institute has been asking millions of employees from different kinds of organizations this very question. It was identified that great workplaces are characterized by three key relationships. We found that at great workplaces, employees trust (credibility, respect and fairness) the people they work for, have pride in the work they do and enjoy the company of people they work with.

We put together a list of variables that come together to make an organization a great place to work for its employees in a comprehensive model. It’s widely known as the Great Place to Work Trust Index Model, the world’s most well researched, accepted and sustainable definition of a great workplace, from an employee’s point of view. Great Place to Work Trust Index Employee Survey is one of the most comprehensive methods of measuring employees’ experience at their organization.

We get this information by getting employees of the participating organizations to fill a detailed employee survey questionnaire (see step 2).

Secondly, the strength of people-related management practices of the organization is assessed using the Great Place to Work Culture Audit Framework.

Based on our research, we rate various people-related practices followed at these organizations. We also found that organizations that are successful at creating and sustaining a great workplace culture follow specific practices in nine key areas. These key areas are outlined in the Great Place to Work People Practice Framework. Great practices in these areas can help a firm achieve its objectives with employees who give their personal best and work as a team. This is known as Great Place to Work Culture Audit Assessment—one of the best ways of assessing an organization’s people practices, mapping their impact on the employee perceptions, and outlining a clear set of actions for leaders and managers to improve results. We get this information by getting organizations to fill in a detailed Culture Audit questionnaire (see step 3).

Comments are welcome at feedback@livemint.com