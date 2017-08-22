Govt’s common service centres to sell Patanjali and IFFCO products

CSC SPV has tied up with Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. for selling its products at the last mile through the vast network of the centers. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The government’s common service centres (CSCs) will now sell Patanjali FMCG and IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited) products and offer cash deposit facilities through Digi Pay, an Aadhaar-linked biometric-based payment system.

CSCs are access points in villages where the government provides a host of services related to ration cards, birth certificates, railway tickets, money transfers, etc. These centres also train people in using digital services.

“With Patanjali and IFFCO agreeing to provide their range of products from these outlets, scope and viability of CSC will get a big boost,” said Ravi Shankar Prasad, minister for IT and law while inaugurating the ‘National Conference on Emerging Opportunities through CSC’.

CSC SPV has tied up with Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. for selling Patanjali products at the last mile through the vast network of the centres. The products would be sold through village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) working under the CSCs, said the statement.

It has also partnered with IFFCO to market all products and service offerings of IFFCO and group companies through Digital Seva portal.

Under this service, once a VLE accepts a significant quantity of orders from farmers for agri-inputs and other services, the VLE can place orders on the CSC Portal and remit payments, said the statement.

Around 40,000 CSCs have registered with Patanjali for medical tele-consultations through 800 ayurvedic practitioners, benefiting citizens in rural India, added Prasad.

There are around 250,000 CSC centres including VLEs, across the country.

Cash deposit facility through DigiPay was also launched on Tuesday. Currently, around 40 banks support Aadhaar-based payments, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) website which has developed Digi Pay.