Bank of India gets Rs2,257 crore from govt

Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: State-run Bank of India on Saturday said it has received capital infusion of Rs2,257 crore from the government.

“The bank has on December 29 received infusion of Rs2257 crore from the Government of India, in form of Common Equity Tier-1 Capital, which is being kept as Share Application money and would be alloted after due procedure/conditions for allotment,” Bank of India said in a BSE filing on Saturday.

The government had on 24 October unveiled a Rs2.11 trillion two-year roadmap for strengthening NPA-hit public sector banks, which includes recapitalisation bonds, budgetary support and equity dilution.