India, US lead in mutual fund disclosure practices: report

According to Morningstar, India matches global best practices in many areas of regulation. Photo: iStockphoto

Mumbai: India is right at the top alongside the US in terms of mutual fund disclosures, and scores average for regulation & taxation and sales, and below average for fees and expenses, a global survey of mutual funds found.

The biennial Morningstar Global Fund Investor Experience (GFIE) report which grades experiences of mutual fund investors in 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Africa was released on Tuesday.

According to the investment research provider, the US is the most investor-friendly market, while emerging markets have made significant regulatory improvements to provide transparency for investors and better investor-friendly processes.

With a top grade on disclosures in India, it said transparency of portfolio holdings in the country remains the best of any market with monthly disclosures. Mutual funds in India must also disclose compensation levels of fund managers as well as funds’ own investments in their schemes.

“Regulations have also been introduced requiring the disclosure of commissions earned by distributors. Point-of-sale documents include details around fund risks, but our analysts observe that the descriptions of investment strategies are often insufficient,” it said in the report.

According to Morningstar, India matches global best practices in many areas of regulation. “India is one of only a handful of countries in this study that continue to have capital controls limiting the amount funds can invest in foreign securities. The tax system provides incentives for fund investing, including the deferral of capital gains tax until units are sold,” it added.

On sales practices in India, Morningstar analysts believe quality of advice has improved through a range of initiatives, starting with the investment advisory regulations in 2013 and more recent moves to place caps on the level of commissions paid by product providers.

It also added that the below-average grade of India’s fees and expenses reflects some of the highest expense ratios. However, it said that though it may fall behind global best practices, the situation is not unusual given the developing nature of the Indian fund market and the impact it has on scale and distribution.

“Indian investors do not pay front loads when acquiring funds and the expense ratios for fixed-income funds are globally competitive. India also prohibits funds from charging performance fees, which removes issues around the structuring and disclosure of such fees,” it said.