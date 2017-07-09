Livemint

Last Published: Sun, Jul 09 2017. 11 52 AM IST

SBI launches digital village initiative in Nepal

The State Bank of India (SBI) launches a digital village initiative in Nepal’s Jarisingpouwa village by installing a cash recycling centre

Shirish B Pradhan
The cash recycling centre installed by State Bank of India (SBI) in Nepal’s Jarisingpouwa village was jointly inaugurated by SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya (in pic) and governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Chiranjibi Nepal on Saturday. Photo: S. Kumar/Mint
The cash recycling centre installed by State Bank of India (SBI) in Nepal’s Jarisingpouwa village was jointly inaugurated by SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya (in pic) and governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Chiranjibi Nepal on Saturday. Photo: S. Kumar/Mint

Kathmandu: The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a digital village initiative in Nepal by installing a cash recycling centre.

The digital village initiative has been launched in Jarisingpouwa in Shankarapur rural municipality, 25km east of Kathmandu.

    The centre was inaugurated jointly by governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Chiranjibi Nepal and SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on Saturday.

    The cash counter enables the villagers to deposit and withdraw money through the automatic machine.

    The bank has also distributed 430 debit cards to the people of the locality, which is considered remote area due to the hillside location, though it is not very far from Kathmandu city.

    Solar street lights were also installed in the area.

    The SBI also celebrated 25 years of its establishment in Nepal on 7 July. PTI

    First Published: Sun, Jul 09 2017. 11 27 AM IST
    Topics: SBI Digital village Nepal cash recycling centre Arundhati Bhattacharya

