SBI launches digital village initiative in Nepal

Kathmandu: The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a digital village initiative in Nepal by installing a cash recycling centre.

The digital village initiative has been launched in Jarisingpouwa in Shankarapur rural municipality, 25km east of Kathmandu.

The centre was inaugurated jointly by governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Chiranjibi Nepal and SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on Saturday.

The cash counter enables the villagers to deposit and withdraw money through the automatic machine.

The bank has also distributed 430 debit cards to the people of the locality, which is considered remote area due to the hillside location, though it is not very far from Kathmandu city.

Solar street lights were also installed in the area.

The SBI also celebrated 25 years of its establishment in Nepal on 7 July. PTI