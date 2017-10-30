Deadline for July GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 filing extended by a month
New Delhi: The government on Monday extended the deadline by a month for filing of July GSTR-2 to 30 November 30 and GSTR-3 to 11 December. The original due date for filing GSTR-2 was 31 October, while the last date for filing of GSTR-3, which is a matching form of GSTR-1 and 2, was 11 November.
GSTR-2, or purchase returns, have to be matched with GSTR-1 which is the sales return.
The last date for filing of GSTR-1 for July was 1 October. Over 46.54 lakh businesses had filed July GSTR-1 returns.
The extension will facilitate about 3.081 million taxpayers for filing GSTR-2 for the month of July 2017, the finance ministry said in a statement. “The competent authority has approved the extension of filing of GSTR-2 for July, 2017 to November, 2017, for facilitation of businesses and all taxpayers,” it said.
Businesses have been complaining of problems in matching invoices, while filing GSTR-2 on the GSTN portal. This is the first month of filing GSTR-2. The extension of last date for filing will act as a breather for them as well as GSTN which can further streamline the utilities on the portal.
The group of ministers under Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi had last week flagged issues faced by taxpayers in filing GSTR-2 and asked Infosys and GST Network to streamline the system. Till Saturday, about 1.2 million businesses had filed GSTR-2 returns for the month of July.
