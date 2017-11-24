1,200 units of Jeep Compass recalled over faulty airbags

Fiat Chrysler launched the Jeep Compass in India in July and the SUV, despite being on the higher end of the price chart, has generated a strong response from customers. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Thursday decided to recall 1,200 units of the sports utility vehicle Jeep Compass that were sold in India to replace faulty airbags.

“A supplier has advised FCA that, during its airbag module assembly process, loose fasteners may have inadvertently found their way undetected into a small number of modules. The number of affected Jeep Compass SUVs is expected to be less than one percent (1%) of the total recall population,” the company said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The company though is unaware of any related injuries, accidents, warranty claims or complaints. However, customers whose vehicles are in the affected range have been advised to refrain from using the front passenger seat until the situation is resolved.

“FCA India will replace the passenger airbag on an estimated 1,200 Jeep Compass SUVs to eliminate this concern. In the coming week, FCA India and their authorised dealers will directly contact customers whose Jeep Compass SUVs require a front passenger air bag replacement, and confirm appointments at authorised workshops” the statement further said.

The manufacturer would ensure that customers would not have to pay for resolving the problem.

Fiat Chrysler launched the Jeep Compass in India in July and the vehicle, despite being on the higher end of the price chart, has generated a strong response from customers.

It was considered as a product that could revive the ailing business of the company in India.

Before the launch of the vehicle, Fiat received bookings for 10,000 units, which is much higher than the volumes of some of the existing offerings of the company in India. After starting its deliveries at the beginning of August, the company sold 7561 units of the vehicle in the domestic market. In October the volumes stood at 2455 units.

Fiat Chrysler assembles the Jeep compass in the Ranjangaon plant of the company. The new SUV has managed to infuse some life in the domestic operations of the company and it may start an extra shift in its manufacturing capacity to keep up with the demand. Last year Japanese car maker Honda also had to recall vehicles across the world as a result of faulty airbags supplied by Takata a component supplier.