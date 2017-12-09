Direct tax collections rise 14% to Rs4.8 trillion in April-November
Direct tax collections up to November 2017 stood at Rs4.8 trillion, 14.4% higher than in the same period last year, provisional data shows
New Delhi: Direct tax collections increased by 14.4% to Rs4.8 trillion during April-November this fiscal.
“The provisional figures of Direct Tax collections up to November, 2017 show that net collections are at Rs 4.8 lakh crore, which is 14.4 per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year,” Central Board of Direct Taxes said in statement.
According to the statement, the net direct tax collections represent 49% of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for 2017-18 (Rs9.8 trillion). The gross collections (before adjusting for refunds) have increased by 10.7% to Rs5.82 trillion during April-November 2017.
Refunds amounting to Rs1.02 trillion have been issued during April-November, 2017, it added.
