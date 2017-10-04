Mahindra matches Tata Motors’s bid for govt’s electric vehicle order

The Mahindra e2o. State-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd has put out an electric vehicle tender to procure 10,000 electric cars. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd has matched the lowest bid price offered by Tata Motors under the largest auction of 10,000 electric cars held last week and will supply 150 vehicles in the first phase, state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) said on Wednesday.

“ESSL confirms order for Phase 1 of its Electric Vehicle tender. Mahindra and Mahindra matches lowest bid price, quoted by Tata Motors,” the EESL said in a statement.

Mahindra will supply 150 electric cars in the first phase, ESSL said. In Phase 2, 9,500 vehicles will be ordered post Phase 1 deliveries. “As per the electric vehicle tender conditions, Mahindra and Mahindra can supply up to 40% of the order. But they have agreed to supply 30% of the order of 500 electric cars in Phase-1. Thus, they would supply 150 cars and Tata Motors would supply 350 cars,” EESL chief Saurabh Kumar told PTI.

Asked about Phase-2 procurement of 9,500 electric cars post Phase-1 deliveries, he said, “Mahindra and Mahindra has matched the bids. As per the EV tender, they can supply up to 40% of order. It is up to them to decide about the quantum of supply within their permissible limit (40%).”

Tata Motors had emerged as the lowest bidder for 10,000 electric cars auction conducted by the ESSL. The company had quoted the lowest price of Rs10.16 lakh exclusive of GST. Tata Motors will provide electric cars for Rs11.2 lakh, which will be inclusive of GST and comprehensive five-year warranty which is 25% below the current retail price of a similar electric car with three-year warranty. The vehicles will be supplied with eight-week of issue of letter of award for phase 1 (by 30 November 2017), it said.

Along with procurement of 10,000 EVs through international competitive bidding, the EESL will also identify a service provider agency. This agency, also appointed through competitive bidding, will carry out end-to-end fleet management of the procured electric vehicles for the concerned government customer.

Apart from continuing to aggregate demand, the EESL will also be responsible such as coordination between appointed agencies, monitoring and supervision, reporting, complaint redressal and payments. The electric vehicles procured under the current tender will be used to replace petrol and diesel cars currently used by the central government and its agencies over a 3 to 4-year period.